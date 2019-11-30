HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A head-on crash in Highland, Illinois left several people injured and closed the highway for hours Saturday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, a silver Dodge Dart was going westbound in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 at mile marker 29.6 when it stopped in the middle of the lane.
The car was then struck head-on by a Toyota Sienna. A family of four was inside the van and two were injured during the crash, police said.
The driver of the Dart was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.
Accident reconstruction was requested.
