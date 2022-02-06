Wrong-way crash closes all lanes of WB I-55/70 in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A wrong-way crash involving a semi has closed all lanes of WB I-55/70 in East St. Louis
The accident happened just after 5:30 a.m. near I-55 and Exchange Avenue. Illinois State Police tell News 4 that a car going the wrong way hit a tractor trailer head-on in the westbound lanes of I-55/70. The view from the traffic cameras showed a smashed up car near the Exchange exit and emergency crews on scene.
All westbound lanes on the highway will be closed for some time.
