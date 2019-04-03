HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A write-in candidate triumphed in the race to be the Mayor of Hillsboro on Tuesday night.
Buddy Russell won with 71 percent of the vote despite not even being listed on the ballot.
He said he's always been very involved in the community but only considered running for office after the deadline to get on the ballot had passed, so he knew it would take a lot of hard work to win.
"I just wanted to step up and help out, and it was too late as far as the signup on the ballot," Russell said. "But I figured with enough hard work I'd get it done. I hit every single house I could see or I could find."
Russell will be sworn in at the May 6 board of aldermen meeting.
