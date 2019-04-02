LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews have reopened eastbound Interstate 70 near Lake St. Louis Blvd. following a deadly accident early Monday morning.
A red Ford Ranger was traveling in the left lane when it attempted slow down and began to slide on the wet roadway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The driver, later identified as 44-year-old Gary Barton of Wright City, Mo., attempted to correct the car and crossed into the center lane, striking a Honda CRV.
The impact of the collision caused the Ford Ranger to overturn. Police said Barton was ejected from his truck.
Barton was pronounced at the scene.
Both vehicles traveled off the highway and crashed into guardrail.
Just past 10:00 a.m., the MSHP said one lane of traffic was back open. Less than an hour later, all the lanes were reopened.
No additional information has been released.
This is developing story.
