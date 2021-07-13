ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wrestling At the Chase is making a comeback this summer as the battle for the National Wrestling Alliance championship belt is returning to St. Louis.
The NWA held a press conference Tuesday morning inside the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in the Central West End, announcing its return after nearly four decades away.
More than 1,000 episodes of Wrestling At the Chase were taped in the hotel's ballroom from 1959 to 1983. "Dick the Bruiser" and "The Canadian Avalanche" became household names there.
One St. Louis native and top contender for the championship title Trevor Murdoch hopes to add his name to that list.
"St Louis fans don't fool around. They don't joke. If you ain't working hard they're gonna tell you, but if you can win that crowd over, you've got loyal fans for life," he said.
The NWA plans to host four nights of wrestling from August 28th through the 31st, including "Empower," an all-women's event. NWA 73 will commemorate the league's 73rd anniversary.
