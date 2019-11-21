ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --Wreaths Across America will host its annual event at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Saturday, December 14.
The goal is to lay a wreath at each grave, and then read each fallen soldier's name aloud.
The event begins at 11 am.
Residents can sponsor a wreath by clicking here.
