SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Hundreds of volunteers helped spread holiday wreaths across Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Wednesday, as COVID-19 forced organizers to take on a different approach this year.
In order to maintain social distancing and the control volume of people within the cemetery, wreath laying will take place over a three-day period, on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Last year, organizers said more than 30,000 wreaths were sponsored and distributed across the cemetery. As of three weeks ago, only about 5,000 wreaths had been sponsored. News 4 is awaiting this year's final tally.
Volunteers place wreaths at specific graves and randomly throughout the cemetery, honoring those who have served.
Cherie Hixon and her daughter volunteered to place wreaths in the same section where Hixon's father, an Air Force veteran, is buried.
"It means so much to me because these are the people that represent the sacrifices and their families have sacrificed," she said. "They should never be forgotten, their sacrifices should never be forgotten."
While she isn't able to make it every year, Hixon said with all that 2020 has thrown at people, she wanted to dedicate her time this year to volunteering.
"Without these people buried here, we wouldn't get to enjoy the life we have today," she said. "This is one thing even COVID-19 can't take away."
