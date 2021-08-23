(CNN) – NASA has released a breathtaking panorama video of Mars!
NASA reports its Curiosity Rover took 129 individual images while it traveled up the side of Mars’ Mount Sharp. The detailed compilation shows at 360-degree view of part of the red plant’s Gale Crater, including Rafael Navarro Mountain – named in honor of a late NASA scientist.
According to NASA, the panorama reveals an ancient environment that has dried up over time. They believe the rocks will tell them how this once-wet planet changed into the rocky, dry land it is today.
