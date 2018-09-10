WOW Air has a special deal for the fall months offering flights as low $69/one way to Iceland and flights as low as $99/one way to London!
WOW is also offering flights for $99/one way to Brussels, Belgium and Frankfurt, Germany.
The exclusive deals are only available from September to December, as WOW says the fall is off-season for travel in Europe.
To book your flight to Europe click here!
