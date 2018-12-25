ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police say two men were shot in Laclede’s Landing overnight.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Second Street and Morgan just after 2:00 a.m.
Both victims showed up at a local hospital. One was shot in the abdomen, the other was shot in the stomach.
Police said both victims were conscious and breathing when they arrived at the hospital.
