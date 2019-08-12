UKRAINE (KMOV.com) – We have all heard of cat cafes, but what about a raccoon café?

A coffee shop in Ukraine has a special room where customers can go inside and hang with them if they want.

The raccoons’ names are Liza and Bart.

One customer said she got up early to come for the coffee and to spend time with the raccoons.

