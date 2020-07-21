(KMOV.com) -- Give your receipt an extra eye next time you buy something because a growing number of businesses have begun adding a “COVID surcharge” to their bills.
Some believe this is a way to pass along pandemic-induced costs to customers.
In southwest Missouri, a Japanese steakhouse put out signs warning customers that the charge would be added to their bills. The owners said they opted for the fee, which they can adjust, instead of increasing menu prices.
In this instance, customers were split on their response to the surcharge. One person called it ridiculous while another said it was a small price to pay to keep a local business open.
