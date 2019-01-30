SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man in his 40s has been hospitalized after attempting to steal items from a car in south St. Louis overnight.
Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, police said a 31-year-old man noticed a man allegedly stealing items from his car in the 3400 block of Shenandoah.
Armed with a gun, the 31-year-old walked outside to confronted the suspect, police say. The victim immediately retreated after noticing that the suspect, who police believed to be in his 40s, had a tire iron.
Police said the car owner then fired several shots towards the fleeing suspect, striking him in the back and leg.
The 42-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.
No additional information has been released.
