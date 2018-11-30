ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An attempted robbery suspect was fatally shot by the man he was trying to steal from in North City Thursday night, according to police.
Officers said they received a call for a shooting in the 1400 block of Arlington around 8:40 p.m. When they arrived, a 25-year-old man said the deceased suspect attempted to rob him at gunpoint.
After the suspect pulled out a gun, the victim said he pulled out his own weapon and shot the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Ricky Bates. Police said the victim called police and admitted to shooting Bates.
Bates was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they recovered both guns at the scene.
Homicide investigators are handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.