ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A would-be robber sprayed a man with a fire extinguisher and attempted to steal his backpack early Sunday morning in Midtown, police said.
The victim, 39, said he was at the Grand MetroLink Station awaiting a bus Sunday at 4:45 a.m. when the suspect approached him and asked for a cigarette.
The victim said he became annoyed by the suspect and then the suspect produced a fire extinguisher and sprayed the victim in the face and body. The suspect attempted to take the victim's backpack while spraying him but was unsuccessful in his attempt and fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released.
