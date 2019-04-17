ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A would-be robber ended up in the hospital after one of his chosen victims ended up being armed, according to police.
Authorities say a 22-year-old man walking with a 45-year-old man in the 3500 block of Humphrey around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when another man approached them.
The suspect, 24, pulled out a gun tried to rob the pair, according to the incident report.
During the incident, the 22-year-old pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect in the chest and the leg.
The two victims stayed at the scene until police arrived and EMS took the suspect to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police found his gun at the scene. There have not been any charges filed in the incident as the investigation is on going.
