AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A gas station employee shot a man who was attempting to steal a bottle of liquor in Affton Monday night, according to police.
St. Louis County police told News 4 a man attempted to steal from the Phillips 66 in the 4100 block of Mackenzie Road around 10:45 p.m. After a brief verbal confrontation, the suspected robber was shot by the employee while running out of the store.
The man who was shot was later taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.