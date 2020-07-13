DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night by a person he was trying to rob near downtown St. Louis.
Police said the man tried to rob a person, who was armed, at gunpoint in the 800 block of Cole near the Dome at America's Center just before 10 p.m.
The two exchanged shots and the robber was struck in the shootout. He died at the scene.
The victim's condition is unknown. Limited details have been released as homicide detectives continue to investigate.
