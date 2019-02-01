NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A would-be robber bungled an attempted robbery at a Family Dollar in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
Officials say a man entered the Family Dollar on Halls Ferry Road just past 3 p.m. and demanded a worker to hand over the cash register. The employee told the suspect that he could not give it to him.
During the exchange, the suspect attempted to grab his gun from his waistband but the gun kept getting stuck on his jeans, police say.
The man fled on foot without taking money following the failed robbery.
No one was injured.
Authorities described the suspect as a dark complexion black man between 5'8 to 5'10 in height and had white thermal shirt covering the lower half of his face. The man was wearing a grey or black coat with stone washed jeans and dark shoes.
The investigation is going.
Anyone with information should contact local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.