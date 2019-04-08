ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been hospitalized after being shot by a 82-year-old man during an alleged botched burglary in north St. Louis.
According to police, a 37-year-old man tried to force his way into a home in the 900 block of Laurel St just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. An 82-year-old man grabbed a gun and shot the suspect in his arm and torso.
The would-be robber was transported to an area hospital for his injuries. He is currently in critical condition.
A 59-year-old man was also inside the home.
Neither victim was injured in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.