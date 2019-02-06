ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man fought off a would-be robber at his Carr Square neighborhood home early Wednesday morning.
The 69-year-old victim told police someone knocked at his door around 3:45 a.m. When he went to open it, the suspect, who was armed with a gun, demanded his property.
The victim then struggled with the suspect over the gun. The suspect was able to pull away from the victim.
After the struggle ended, the suspect ran from the area without getting any of the victim’s property.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
