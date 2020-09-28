NEW DELHI (AP) — The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million.
The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, comes nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders’ resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work.
The virus has also spread untold misery.
One million is greater than the population of Jerusalem or Austin, Texas. It is more than four times the number killed in the 2004 earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean.
Even then, the toll is almost certainly a vast undercount because of inadequate or inconsistent testing and reporting.
