ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois has a new name.
Wednesday, World Wide Technology, which was founded and headquartered in St. Louis, announced they had entered into a long-term naming rights agreement to rename the motorsports facility “World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.”
With the naming rights, World Wide Technology (WWT) will become the official technology partner of the track. The company will also use the venue to advance development programs for the company and its community outreach initiatives.
The racetrack hosts NASCAR, NHRA and INDYCAR racing.
As part of their new partnership, the track will feature WWT signage throughout the venue and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.