MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- World Wide Technology Raceway is making some slight changes to help with traffic backups and long wait times regarding the WonderLight's Christmas show.
They are implementing the following new policies for weekends only:
The ticketing platform will now offer timed entry for pre-purchased tickets sold online. Visitors are asked to arrive onsite during the hour selected for your ticket.
The raceway is rerouting the entrance to Collinsville Road to help move traffic off of the main roads and onto the property.
Buying tickets in advance is highly recommended, as they cannot guarantee entry to those who have not pre-purchased online. Priority will be given to tickets purchased in advance in the queue line.
In order to streamline our process at the booth, they will be offering the $30 Carload Pass and Group Rates. They no longer sell $7 single passes on weekends.
If you have already purchased your tickets for the weekend, they will honor all passes previously purchased.
They ask anyone that is interested in coming to see the show on the weekend, should buy their tickets in advance.
For more information and to order tickets, click here.
