MADISON, Ill. — The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Mega Weekend is coming to World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR).
It will be a historic weekend for the raceway that includes six-races, including two INDYCAR races, a NASCAR Truck Series and an ARCA race. Under this new format, the INDYCAR and NASCAR races both will take place on Sunday. Originally, the two groups were scheduled to compete one week earlier on separate dates.
WWTR officials were able to combine both races for one action-packed day.
The track will welcome past Indy 500 winners Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), Scott Dixon (2008), Tony Kanaan (2013), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018) and Simon Pagenaud (2019).
Fans will also be allowed to attend this weekend but at limited capacity at just 20 percent.
Here's what the weekend schedule will look like:
- The first INDYCAR race will be held on Saturday. The second INDYCAR race of the weekend will take place on Sunday.
- Both races will consist of 200 laps – a combined total of 500 miles around the challenging 1.25-mile oval.
- INDYCAR qualifying will take place on Saturday. The first of two laps will be used to qualify the car for the first 200, and the second lap will be used to set the field for the second 200.
- Saturday’s INDYCAR race will be followed by the ARCA Menards Series event.
- On Sunday, the INDYCAR race will be preceded by the NASCAR Truck Series event at 11 a.m.
For more information, click here.
