ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The Guinness Book of World Records will spring into the Gateway City to bring a 10,000 square foot bounce house in October.
The Big Bounce America tour will be in St. Louis for two consecutive weekends: Friday Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13 at the Brookdale Farms on Twin River Rd in Eureka, Mo.
It features three massive inflatable attractions: The world’s largest bounce house, a 900+ foot long obstacle course, and a unique space-themed wonderland.
For more information, click here.
