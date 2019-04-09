In this photo taken on Sunday, April 7, 2019, lead archeologist for the project of opening wrecks to visitors Dimitris Kourkoumelis dives to a 5th Century B.C. shipwreck, the first ancient shipwreck to be opened to the public in Greece, including to recreational divers who will be able to visit the wreck itself, near the coast of Peristera, Greece. Greece’s rich underwater heritage has long been hidden from view, off-limits to all but a select few, mainly archaeologists. Scuba diving was banned throughout the country except in a few specific locations until 2005, for fear that divers might loot the countless antiquities that still lie scattered on the country’s seabed. Now that seems to be gradually changing, with a new project to create underwater museums. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)