ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – World’s Fair Donuts has reopened in the Southwest Garden neighborhood under new ownership.

The famed mom-and-pop donut shop closed over the summer, initially only temporarily. The owner, Peggy Clanton, who worked alongside her husband for years serving up donuts, broke her hip in July. Their son was expected to take over the long-standing donut shop, but he passed away in the fall.

Jason Bockman, the owner of Strange Donuts, then stepped in to take over the shop that St. Louisians have come to love for more than 40 years.

“No changes,” said Bockman.

Bockman said he has known the family for years, helping out at the donut shop and when the opportunity came to save the shop, he took it.

“We’ll use their recipes, make their donuts,” he explained.

They closed on the building in December and reopened it on January 15 following some maintenance.

World’s Fair Donuts is located at 1904 South Vandeventer Avenue.