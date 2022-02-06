Workshop destroyed in early morning Belleville fire

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Crews were on the scene of an early morning fire in Belleville Sunday.
The fire broke out in the 2900 block of Mary Irene around 6:25 a.m. Firefighters tell News 4 the building was a workshop and that nobody was inside at the time. Nobody was injured, but the building is a total loss.
Firefighters tell News 4 the cause is under investigation. Authorities added that they receive many calls for fires on cold days due to unattended space heaters or similar warming devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.