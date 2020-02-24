JUPITER, Fla. — Ryan Helsley is operating in Cardinals camp as a starter this spring, but it’s not hard to imagine how his repertoire would play in a role of significance out of the St. Louis bullpen this summer.
Making his spring debut Monday, allowing no runs in two scoreless innings. Though his fastball command was lacking at times—one pitch in particular rode up and plunked Brian Anderson near the hands—Helsley rode a mid-90s heater to success when he located it properly.
"Tried to do too much with them early on and let a couple leak arm-side," Helsley said. "Overall, I think I controlled it how I wanted to for the most part."
He traversed his two frames, customary for starters at this point in the spring, with that HBP representing the only base runner against him. Helsley threw 22 pitches, 12 for strikes.
One element to monitor from Helsley this spring as he attempts to open the eyes of the organization to his potential future as a big-league starter is the revitalization of his curveball. Helsley lost confidence in the pitch and essentially abandoned it after shifting to a bullpen role last season in St. Louis. It’s been a point of emphasis for him throughout this winter and spring and he works to show a versatile repertoire beneficial to a starting role.
Monday, the curve didn’t seem to fool hitters to any great extent, but Marlins hitters didn’t seem able to square it up for any hard contact. Helsley sees room for improvement for the pitch from where he felt it was Monday.
"No hard contact, so that's a positive," Helsley said of his curve Monday. "I think they can get a little more bite to them, get a little more swing-and-miss. Had a couple guys 0-2 with them and if I bury it, I might get a punch-out. But you know, it's early. Stuff I've got to work on."
When the curveball is working like Helsley wants it to, he says it exhibits 12-6 curve movement and registers around 81 mph.
Carlos Martinez’s developing status will surely play a role in the direction ultimately taken with Helsley and others, like Alex Reyes and Daniel Ponce de Leon. If Martinez forces his way back into the rotation, it leaves an opening at the back of the Cardinals bullpen. Helsley is one guy who has the kind of stuff that’s easy to picture for a late-inning leverage or closer role.
In addition to the curveball, Helsley throws a fastball and a slider that often looks more like a cutter. His changeup is a work-in-progress; he likely wouldn't throw it much in game scenarios as a reliever, but it's a pitch he's still trying to get a feel for.
Regardless of whether he's pitching in a starting role or out of relief for St. Louis in 2020, the Cardinals would like to see Helsley maintain confidence in his curveball.
"One thing we talked about as part of his individual goals for the off-season is, you've got these weapons, and to not get married to a (only) a couple," Shildt said. "Which we understand. When a guy has multiple pitches as a reliever, the whole thing is you don't want to get beat with your third-best pitch. But if he's got three quality pitches, that's a different story. Which we feel like he does."
More from the Cardinals 6-3 loss to the Marlins on Monday:
-Miami scored a run without the benefit of a hit in the first inning as a walk and a stolen base set up the Cardinals for two errors on one play as a John Gant pick-off attempt sailed into center field where Lane Thomas had some trouble corralling the baseball. The runner scored from second to put the Marlins on top early.
Pitchers controlling the run-game is an element upon which the Cardinals place plenty of emphasis, so the team will continue to try and improve at it after the blip on Monday.
"We've been intentional about it," Shildt said. "Clearly we were really good at it last year. That's a big part of how we compete. We don't want to give anything away. So we want to make sure we continue to work at it, which we are, diligently."
-The Marlins had their own defensive issues in the top of the second as their own pick-off attempt sailed into center. The Cardinals scored two runs in the inning. One came on an RBI single by Rangel Ravelo, the other a groundout by John Nogowski
-In the sixth, Tommy Edman turned a Nogowski single into another RBI for Nogowski with an athletic slide to avoid the catcher’s tag at home. Whether he actually evaded the tag is debatable, but without replay review in spring training, the tally was secure.
-Despite allowing a first-inning run, the Cardinals pitching staff went 6.1 innings in the game before allowing its first hit. Gant and Helsley each pitched two innings with Junior Fernandez and Zack Thompson both registering clean innings of their own. The no-hit bid ended in the seventh when Matthew Liberatore allowed a grounder that snuck inside the first base line for a Marlins triple. Miami would rally for five runs off Liberatore in a forgettable spring training debut for the Cardinals lefty pitching prospect.
-Cardinals reliever Kodi Whitley had an impressive appearance in which he struck out the first two hitters he faced before a Lane Thomas misplay on a fly ball to center field extended the outing to a batter who shouldn't have seen the dish in that inning. It was no trouble for Whitley, who put away the next batter by converting another strikeout to conclude a marathon 10-pitch at-bat.
The 24 pitches (17 strikes) Whitley threw in the inning were probably more than you'd like to see, but the circumstances that caused their necessity should factor as a glowing positive for Whitley's consideration for a spot in the Cardinals bullpen this season. Logging the bulk of his time between Springfield and Memphis last year, Whitley compiled 78 strikeouts in 67.1 innings in 2019 to support a sterling 1.60 ERA.
