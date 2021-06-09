WOOD RIVER (KMOV.com) -- It's been one week since train cars in Wood River started venting sulfur dioxide into the air. Tuesday night, workers sealed all four railcars and moved to the Phillips 66 refinery safely.
A scrubbing system, used to capture the chemicals, has been reinstalled as a precaution. There are no detectable levels of sulfur dioxide around Wood River.
The hazmat situation began on June 4. Norfolk Southern Railroad was notified that a stationary rail car containing spent sulfuric acid was over pressurized and venting. The rail car was part of a group of five picked up from the Phillips 66 refinery and staged while awaiting pickup by KCS Railroad. One worker was overcome by the venting fumes. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
