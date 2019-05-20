ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two workers were rescued after being trapped when a building collapsed in north St. Louis Monday.
The St. Louis Fire Department said a one-story building at East Ashland and Harris collapsed before 12:30 p.m., trapping two workers in the basement. According to the department, members of T-27 rescued the workers, who were trapped under rubble and bricks.
The workers were assessed and both reportedly refused to be transported.
No other information has been released.
