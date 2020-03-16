ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Almost everyone's job has in some way been impacted, as businesses scramble to adjust seemingly ever-evolving new guidelines.
One worker at the GM plant in Wentzville said he is feeling anxious, telling News 4 his company isn’t providing enough protections for people still told to show up at work.
“I don't feel like I am alone, there are a lot of companies out there,” he said.
GM is joining a number of employers around the region in asking employees to work remotely, but acknowledging that's not an option in manufacturing.
Boeing said the same thing, directing employees to telecommute until further notice if they can, but saying production is continuing at this time.
Bayer told us they're encouraging all employees to work from home and urging those who must go to the office to maintain personal hygiene and practice social distance.
“Right now is a challenging time for business; this is kind of uncharted territory," said Tom Chulick with the St. Louis Regional Chamber of Commerce.
He said small and big businesses alike are scrambling to set up policies to keep themselves afloat.
“Business needs to still keep going and they are going to find ways to do that," he said. “It’s very possible we will continue to see other business shut down for a time altogether."
That means a lot of questions about how to help workers get through tough times. And the chamber says it might be that every business has to deal with that differently.
They're setting up a website to help local businesses get through this time.
