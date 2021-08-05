CLEVELAND, OH (WEWS/CNN) -- An Ohio family was cleaning up their grandmother's house when they accidentally threw away an envelope with $25,000 inside.
Six days a week Republic Services trucks dump 4,500 tons of trash into its landfill in Oberlin.
"Trucks coming in from every direction — downtown Cleveland all the way to Vermilion, dumping garbage," said operations supervisor Gary Capan.
Last Wednesday started out no differently, until Capan said they got a frantic call from one of their customers saying she lost something important in the garbage.
"It turned out to be $25,000,” he said. “They were cleaning out their house for their grandmother, and they cleaned out the refrigerator, threw out all the garbage, grabbed all the freezer stuff put in a bag, and then the grandma was like, ‘hey, there's an envelope with $25,000 in there, don't lose that.’ And she's like, ‘grandma, I already lost that like it's in the garbage.’"
Capan said they immediately got to work finding the missing money. “One team was trying to track down the driver and find out exactly what his location was and if he made it to the landfill yet."
He said once trash hits the landfill, it's game over.
"What happens when they get to the landfill is, they will come in, they'll drop off their load of garbage, the bulldozers will immediately start smoothing it out, pushing it into the hill, dropping dirt on it and start covering up the process of the landfill. And we do that in a nonstop process," Capan said. "If it got dropped there, there's no finding it anymore."
Capan and his team planned to have the driver drop off his six-ton load at a recycling center. As soon as it was dumped, all hands were on deck to find the money.
"I told the girls, if it's in there, we'll find it for you, because they were pretty upset,” said Capan.
Operations Manager Dan Schoewe was one of the 10 workers who jumped in to search for the money. He was also the lucky one who spotted the bag.
"Couldn't believe it took 10 minutes and actually, I said, man it looks just like that, pulled it off, opened it up and there was the package inside with the money in it. They were so happy, they were tearing up,” he recalled.
