Fire in vacant building prepped for demolition

13 workers were evacuated from a smoking vacant building being prepped for demolition.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters evacuated 13 workers from a vacant building being prepared for demolition which caught fire in South City Friday afternoon.

A fire pumper driving by the building noticed smoke coming from the second floor of a building at Washington and Leonard.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within half an hour.

No injuries were reported.

