ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters evacuated 13 workers from a vacant building being prepared for demolition which caught fire in South City Friday afternoon.
A fire pumper driving by the building noticed smoke coming from the second floor of a building at Washington and Leonard.
Firefighters extinguished the fire within half an hour.
No injuries were reported.
