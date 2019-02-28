PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two employees at a daycare center in Pine Lawn are charged with child abuse.
Ariana Silver, 22, and Wilma Brown, 27, are both charged with abuse of a child. Silver has been arrested but Brown is at-large.
Both employees work at Brighter Daycare and Preschool, where there have been multiple allegations of abuse against children.
In early February, mother Kiara Graham says a teacher pinched her daughter and she said she saw surveillance video that showed an employee throwing another child.
During the video, we watched the teacher being rough with other children. She picked up one boy by his legs. I asked ‘What are you doing?’ and she says ‘I am just playing with him.” Graham said.
Graham, who was sitting next to the daycare’s director and teacher, said what she saw done to her daughter was not play.
“It’s one leg and one arm. So if I were to pick her up with one arm and one leg and hold her like this and walk to the cot. Maybe about the distance of this table,” Graham said.
Graham reported what happened to police, who opened an investigation.
Hours later, they opened another investigation of an incident in which a child suffered a cracked skull.
Investigators believe on February 1, Brown abused that child, causing serious injury.
She has been charged with a Class B felony. Silver was charged with a Class D felony.
