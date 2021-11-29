DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A worker is trapped after a trench collapsed in Dupo.
The worker is trapped up to his shoulders in a trench on the Union Pacific railyards at Adams and Carondelet. The worker became trapped shortly before noon Monday.
According to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, multiple agencies are responding to the scene, including the Dupo Fire Department, Prairie DuPont, St. Clair Special Emergency Services, St. Louis City, Medstar and Arch.
News 4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
