ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An employee at a fast food restaurant in South City scared off two would-be robbers with a knife, police said.
The attempted robbery happened at the Hardee’s on Hampton Avenue near the on-ramp to I-44 Sunday just after 3 p.m.
Police said two teens walked into Hardee's wearing masks. An employee asked them to take the marks off. Instead the two teens said they had a gun and were going to rob the place, police said.
That’s when police said an employee took out a knife and told the teens to leave. The teens did leave without having taken anything from the restaurant.
Police said no one was hurt.
A description of the attempted robbery suspects was not released.
