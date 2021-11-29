DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A worker was taken to the hospital after being freed following a trench collapse in Dupo.
The worker was trapped up to his shoulders in a trench on the Union Pacific railyards at Adams and Carondelet. The worker became trapped shortly before noon Monday.
After being freed from the trench, the worker was taken to the hospital. It is not known how severe any of their injuries are.
According to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Dupo Fire Department, Prairie DuPont, St. Clair Special Emergency Services, St. Louis City, Medstar and Arch.
