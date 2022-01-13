You have permission to edit this article.
Worker seriously injured after drywall topples on him at MLS stadium site

A worker at the St. Louis City SC stadium was seriously injured Thursday morning.

ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) – A worker at the Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium was seriously injured Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the stadium near Market and 20th Street in the Downtown West neighborhood. The man was alert after a drywall fell on top of him, first responders said.

Limited details have been released at this time.

The MLS stadium is slated to open for 2023. The first steel beam was placed in December which signaled the next phase of construction.

