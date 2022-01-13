Worker seriously injured after drywall topples on him at MLS stadium site

ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) – A worker at the Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium was seriously injured Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the stadium near Market and 20th Street in the Downtown West neighborhood. The man was alert after a drywall fell on top of him, first responders said.
Limited details have been released at this time.
The MLS stadium is slated to open for 2023. The first steel beam was placed in December which signaled the next phase of construction.
