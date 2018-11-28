ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Ameren subcontractor was hospitalized after an electrical incident in South City Wednesday morning.
St. Louis police officials said an explosion occurred in the area of South Broadway and Osage around 10:05 a.m. They then urged people to avoid the area as emergency crews work to make the scene safe. The are was deemed safe and reopened to regular traffic shortly before 12:25 p.m.
An official with the fire department later told News 4 the incident was not an explosion but an electrical arcing.
The injured man, who was working underground at the time, was taken to the hospital after sustaining electrical burns. The man was reportedly stable while being transported.
Police told News 4 Ameren and Spire were notified. They also said the St. Louis Fire Department along with the St. Louis Police Department's Bomb and Arson unit responded to the area. The incident was later classified as an "accidental injury."
An Ameren spokesperson told News 4 about 800 customers in the area are without power because of the accident. Power was restored before 11:30 a.m.
The incident is under investigation.
