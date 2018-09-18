ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews were called after a worker fell from an apartment complex in St. Peters Tuesday morning.
Around 8 a.m., the worker reportedly fell three stories from the site of the PURE Apartments, which are under construction on North Cloverleaf Drive.
Officials said the worker suffered leg and back injuries in the fall. Additional details regarding the worker’s condition have not been released.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 4 and KMOV.com for the latest on this breaking news.
