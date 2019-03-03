Worker at outlet mall attacks coworker with machete

West Palm Beach, Fla. (CNN Wires) -- Police say an employee of the cleaning company hired to clean Palm Beach Outlets attacked another employee with a machete at the food court Saturday night.
According to West Palm Beach police, 43-year-old Luis Arias was upset with a coworker and complained about the victim not completing day shift cleaning tasks, leaving most of the work for night shift, which included himself.
According to investigators, Arias lost his temper, retrieved a machete from his locker, and struck the victim several times with it.
The victim has been released from the hospital.
Luis Arias is charged with aggravated battery.
