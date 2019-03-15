SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Construction on a stretch of I-44 in South City is set to begin the week of March 18.
Crews will be starting year two of repairing and replacing bridges. The stretch of I-44 is from Grand to Kingshighway, and three other bridges will see significant repairs.
Drivers should expect periodic lane and ramp closures while crews are working. Once the bridge repairs are done, crews will be repaving the entire stretch of interstate, which is planned for spring 2020.
