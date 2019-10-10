ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Work on a ramp in downtown St. Louis been delayed due to NLCS Games 1 and 2.
Work on the westbound Poplar Street Bridge ramp to southbound I-55/44 was scheduled to start on Friday but it will instead start on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. MoDOT believes it will be finished by mid-day Sunday.
Other work includes:
- The 10th Street ramp to westbound I-64 will close Friday at 6:00 a.m. MoDOT says it will re-open at 3:30 p.m. on the same day. The agency added it will close again on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. for resurfacing. It is expected to re-open before the Wednesday morning rush hour.
- Eastbound I-64 to the 11th Street exit on Monday October 14 at 6:00 a.m. MoDOT says it expects the ramp to re-open before thee Tuesday morning rush hour.
- MoDOT says the 14th Street ramp to westbound I-64 will remain closed through November.
Drivers should seek alternate routes. The times of the work and closures could be affected by weather or any changes to the Cardinals postseason schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.