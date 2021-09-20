ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Nearly one week after Mayor Tishaura Jones announced her new plan to combat crime in downtown St. Louis, the Downtown Public Safety and Engagement Initiative released a weekend recap, showing crime was subdued in downtown, but concerns about roaming groups of children in downtown and violent crime elsewhere remain.

St. Louis' Interim Public Safety Director, Dr. Dan Isom, said that overall, crime in downtown this past weekend was better than recent weekends, calling it a "work in progress." While no assaults or violent crime took place in the main entertainment corridors of downtown, there still continues to be large groups of juveniles roaming the streets near Kiener Plaza. Many of those kids, Isom said, appeared be coming from Illinois.

"Based on the vehicle license plates from the weekend, we observed numerous vehicles with Illinois links, dropping off young people in the area," Isom said. "This is a regional issue as we've spoken to before. So we are really exploring ways we can work with our partners in Illinois, and throughout the region to address some of these issues. Much of the night, juvenile groups move from location to location. And when they were approached they scattered in all different directions."

Elsewhere in the city, a string of violence broke out, with a total of eight people killed and 12 injured in separate shootings from Friday to Sunday.

“This weekend was a particularly difficult weekend where we’re looking at each one of those incidents to determine whether or not it’s an ongoing trend,” Isom said. “That is a constant process that we’re doing throughout the city.”

Thirty officers were added to patrol downtown from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. along with bike and foot patrol officers. The majority of the patrol officers are coming from non-patrol assignments and are typically moved to assist areas in the city on a regular basis, Dr. Isom said.

"There are a number of different things that we want to do. Certainly, officers and is a part of that plan but it's only one piece of it. So, I think, in terms of the actual downtown area, we had very few incidents, but we do have to figure out, multifaceted approaches to having a vibrant downtown that everybody can enjoy," Isom said.