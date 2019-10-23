ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Work will begin outside of Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport Wednesday to almost double the number of vehicles that can be in the departure area.
Currently, there are angled pull-through spots, which crews will convert to parallel lanes to make more space.
Airport officials said the changes will make room for about 40 vehicles outside of the Southwest terminal, compared to 19.
