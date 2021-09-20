WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is in custody after officers in Woodson Terrace said they had to deploy a K9 dog to subdue him Monday.
The arrest was captured on video, and has caused a social media uproar.
According to police, they received a call just after 7 a.m. from an employee at a local business saying the man was inside and refusing to leave. The caller reportedly said they were worried the man wouldn't leave and requested help.
After police were called, the man left and started heading toward another business, and that's when officers encountered him. Police say when they arrived the man immediately threatened to kill them, yelling obscenities and saying he would not comply, yelling he would "not obey your contract." Despite several orders to stop, the man reportedly kept walking way, eventually drifting into traffic on Woodson Road.
Officers, believing the man to be under the influence of drugs, stopped traffic in the hopes that he would not be hit by a car. When they attempted to put his hands behind his back, police said the man resisted and began fighting with them. In a statement to News 4, Woodson Terrace police said they told the man several times that if he did not comply they would release the K9 dog. He reportedly continued to fight, and injured an officer, so the dog was released, grabbing his foot.
While he was on the ground, police pulled the dog away and tried to handcuff the suspect, but he continued to fight with officers and eventually broke free and began to run, at which point the K9 dog was released again. This time, the dog grabbed the man by the leg and officers were able to restrain him. Police found methamphetamine on the man, and while he refused medical treatment at the scene, he was later taken to an area hospital when he complained of his injuries.
He was released from custody while charging documents are being drawn up.
