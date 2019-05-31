WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Woodson Terrace police officer caught on camera kicking a surrendering suspect has resigned, the chief of police said Friday.
The officer voluntarily resigned on Thursday just prior to his internal affairs interview.
READ: FBI looking at video showing Woodson Terrace officer kicking suspect
Chief Mayberry said the investigation is still open in hopes that he would reconsider and allow the department to interview him.
His name is still not being released at this time.
The officer was seen on camera kicking Isaiah Forman in the head after a police chase on April 14 in North County. Woodson Terrace police, the FBI and St. Louis County Prosecutor are investigating.
The video also shows another officer walking into the frame. The officer is with Pagedale police; Pagedale’s interim police chief told News 4 in early May that his officer was trying to diffuse the situation.
“Just telling him to chill out, chill out man,” said interim Pagedale Police Chief Eddie Simmons when video first surfaced publicly.
Simmons says his officer initially stood back and pulled his gun but holstered it once Forman surrendered.
“There was no threat because he did not fight, resist or try to run,” said Simmons.
Simmons says it is clear that unnecessary force was used and added that he is proud of his officer for using restraint.
“If he had stood there and kicked him three or four times and you stand there and do nothing, you’re just as guilty as he is,” Simmons said.
