OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Woodson Terrace man was arrested following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
A rash of catalytic converter thefts were reported in St. Louis County over the past month. The Overland Police Department said they partnered with detectives in Maryland Heights, Chesterfield, Richmond Heights, Bridgeton and the St. Louis County Police Department to investigate.
A suspect, Thomas Akers, 58, was arrested. Thursday, the St. Louis County Prosecutors office issued eight counts of stealing over $750 and eight counts of felony property damage against Akers. His cash-only bond was set at $150,000.
According to court documents, Akers is accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters between July 1 and July 26. He was arrested after GPS tracking showed him in the same areas around the same time some of the thefts took place. When police executed a search warrant for the hotel room Akers was staying in, officers reportedly found clothing that matched what the man seen on surveillance video was wearing at the time of the thefts.
